Tuesday
February 05
Armenia MFA comments on Azerbaijani journalists’ visit to country
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia does not create obstacles before foreign journalists to work in the republic, spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said during Tuesday’s press briefing at the ministry.

In her words, a reporter from Azerbaijan’s Turan news agency is in Armenia to carry out journalistic activities.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a request [from this reporter] for permission to carry out journalistic activities in Armenia,” Naghdalyan explained. “After passing through relevant journalistic procedures, the [said Azerbaijani] correspondent’s request was granted.”

She added that this Azerbaijani reporter has arrived in Armenia with own crew, and that the country’s MFA considers this to be absolutely normal.

“Dozens of reporters apply to the foreign political office of Armenia every day from various countries, to get an accreditation,” Anna Naghdalyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
