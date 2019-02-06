Gazprom Armenia: No news on new gas tariffs yet

YEREVAN. – The warning to Gazprom Armenia issued by the Public Services Regulatory Commission is related to a violation of the timing of information based on reliable information, deputy chairman of Gazprom Armenia Vakhtang Mirumyan told reporters.
“The provision of reliable information was qualified by us as a sufficient reason to provide the necessary information at a later date,” explained Mirumyan.
Asked whether any investments are expected, and whether the company can complete the year at a loss in the context of increased gas prices, he replied that all questions are under discussion and he cannot yet provide any news.
As reported earlier, Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia issued a warning to Gazprom Armenia for violating the terms of providing information about the activities of the fifth power unit of the Hrazdan thermal power plant in November 2018.