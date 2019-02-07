News
Karabakh President spokesperson: Serzh Sargsyan never forces territorial concessions
Karabakh President spokesperson: Serzh Sargsyan never forces territorial concessions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia's ex-president  Serzh Sargsyan never forced territorial concessions. The Karabakh President  spokesperson David Babayan told the Armenian News - NEWS.am, commenting on the statement of the former Minister of Defense Samvel Babayan that Serzh Sargsyan gathered the Karabakh elite in 2016 and stated the need for territorial concessions, and the elite did not object.

According to him, it is very important to keep the issue of the Karabakh settlement in the spotlight. “It is important to say that unilateral concessions are unacceptable. From this point of view, any such statement is welcomed from the point of view of ideological messages. Even if these statements are not relevant. It is very important that these issues are raised by politicians, war veterans and the military, ”he said. 

David Babayan stressed that the position on discussions with the participation of the third President of Armenia has already been expressed. “I was at such a meeting, and there was no such proposal. If it was, then you need to say about it, and if it was not, then you need to say about it.
