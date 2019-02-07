NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.02.2019

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Thursday denied the motion by second President Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys and upheld the first-instance court decision on extending the term of his custody.
Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has been charged with breaching Armenia’s constitutional order within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.
A citizen of Azerbaijan, Rashad Alizade, has applied to the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh for granting him citizenship of Artsakh, Artsakhpress reported quoting a source close to Artsakh MFA.
The source did not provide other details.
Ruling “My Step” parliamentary group was holding a closed-door meeting, and has invited Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan to attend.
The agenda, in particular, includes the issue of large awards handed over to the ministry’s staff ahead of the New Year holidays.
According to some reports, the minister had received 5 million drams as an award and a salary.
The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has signed a decree to appoint ex-Foreign Minister Alexander Arzoumanian as Armenia’s ambassador to Sweden, with diplomatic residence in Stockholm.
Arzoumanian will concurrently serve as Armenia’s ambassador to Denmark and Norway.
The Armenian national squad have maintained their 101st spot in the FIFA standings issued on Thursday.
The team’s once 30th ranking, however, was a record-breaking high for the country. Armenia played no games since the previous World Ranking.