News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Migration official: Readmission and visa facilitation agreements complement each other
Migration official: Readmission and visa facilitation agreements complement each other
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.— The agreement on readmission and facilitation of visa regime are interconnected documents, and these agreements between the EU and Armenia imply that the country committed itself to implement political and legal reforms, representative of Armenia’s migration service said.

“On the one side the Armenian nationals get an opportunity to visit EU for different purposes. On the other the agreement on readmission supposes regulation of procedures for confirming the identity of foreign citizens and their readmission to their homeland. Readmission is an alternative to deportation and allows you to return citizens to their homeland without further legal consequences. It should be borne in mind that the facilitation of the visa regime does not apply to citizens who are striving to work in the EU,” Haykanush Chobanyan, expert from foreign communication department at the State Migration Service, told reporters.

According to her, international experience, including negative experience, cannot serve as a clear basis for whether Armenia should strive for an agreement on a visa-free regime with the EU, as such is signed with a specific state, taking into account its peculiarities.

“The number of requests for readmission over the past five years has increased to 2,200, of which over 1.2 thousand in 2018 alone. 86% increase in the number of positive responses from Germany. However, due to the fact that citizens do not seek to register after arriving in Armenia, we cannot trace the number of citizens who actually returned,” she explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting
This month we expect to get the EU response regarding the roadmap…
 Parliament committee on European integration: We have only positive signals on Armenia-EU agreement ratification
There is no political obstacle, the committee chair said…
 Kosovo rejects EU idea mine should be part of Serbia talks
The government said it was a “false issue that clearly aims at Kosovo division...
 Zarif says newly-unveiled EU trade mechanism cannot be linked to FATF
EU backs Iran trading system but warns on Syria, missiles
The Council has serious concerns regarding Iran's military involvement and continuous presence of Iranian forces in Syria...
 EU: Only political decision via dialogue under UN may bring peace in Syria
All sides should understand that only a political decision through dialogue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos