Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker to travel to Germany
Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker to travel to Germany
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In early March, president of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, is preparing for an official visit to Germany where his meetings are scheduled with the leadership of that country’s parliament, the Bundestag, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“As a matter of fact, Ararat Mirzoyan is going on the tracks of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who had visited Germany this month, [and] where he had met with Chancellor Angela Merkel and [several] other [German] officials,” Zhamanak wrote.
Հայերեն
