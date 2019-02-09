Parliament speaker: Committee on cooperation with Artsakh Parliament will be formed

A committee on cooperation with Artsakh National Assembly will be formed soon, Armenian Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters on Saturday.
His remarks came during the meeting with Artsakh National Assembly speaker Ashot Ghoulyan in Artsakh.
According to him, meetings will be held in order to continue the relationship in the most intense way between the parliaments as well as to form the joint agenda.
“During today's meeting, we had a discussion on various issues of public consciousness,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.