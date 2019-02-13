Artsakh Defense Minister receives ICRC Mission Leader

Artsakh's Defense Minister, Major General Karen Abrahamyan received head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ICRC mission activities in Artsakh.
The head of the mission highlighted the level of cooperation between the ICRC and the Defense Ministry and presented future programs.
The Defense Minister, in his turn, expressed readiness to facilitate the work of the mission in the republic whenever possible.