News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Minister receives ICRC Mission Leader
Artsakh Defense Minister receives ICRC Mission Leader
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh's Defense Minister, Major General Karen Abrahamyan received head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ICRC mission activities in Artsakh.

The head of the mission highlighted the level of cooperation between the ICRC and the Defense Ministry and presented future programs.

The Defense Minister, in his turn, expressed readiness to facilitate the work of the mission in the republic whenever possible.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bako Sahakyan receives group of Artsakh Movement activists
Domestic and foreign policy was discussed...
 FM receives newly appointed Karabakh program manager of HALO Trust
The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between this organization and the relevant state agencies of Artsakh…
 Parliament speaker: Committee on cooperation with Artsakh Parliament will be formed
“During today's meeting, we had a discussion on various issues of public consciousness…
 Armenia parliament: Politico-military alliance signing or Karabakh recognition is on our agenda
“We need to come to the recognition, or to the signing of an alliance, as a result of a joint discussion,” the speaker said…
 Artsakh President attends meeting of Artsakh Police Board
“Significant and important tasks are set before the system…
 Azerbaijani citizen applies to Karabakh Foreign Ministry for granting him citizenship
No other information is available...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos