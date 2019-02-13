News
Aliyev: Baku has “advantage both at negotiating table and on battlefield"
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan "has an advantage both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told Real TV.

According to him, Baku created "powerful legal base for settlement of the conflict".

“The April fights demonstrated our strength. Conducting a counteroffensive operation from the most unfavorable military positions, we took strategic heights ... Two years after the April fights, a successful Nakhchivan operation was carried out. This was a special tactical operation, but very successful, and it allowed us to fully control the strategic heights, mountains and control the enemy’s strategic communications from here. All this shows that the conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, ” he noted.

Aliyev noted that the new government of Armenia “at the initial stage made such contradictory statements that Azerbaijan should negotiate not with Armenia”, but with Karabakh.

“Of course, we immediately rejected these contradictory and incomprehensible statements. Mediators also could not agree with this position. Today, negotiations are underway between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Several rounds of negotiations are carried out already. We hope that they will be productive. Therefore negotiation, of course, can be regarded as the positive fact. It once again shows that the principles stated by the new leadership of Armenia at an initial stage are absolutely unacceptable," he noted.
