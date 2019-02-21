News
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia PM: We are marching on March 1
Armenia PM: We are marching on March 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – On [Friday,] March 1 at 18:30 [6:30pm], we are marching from [capital city Yerevan’s] Liberty Square to the [Alexander] Myasnikyan Monument. On that day I will also address the people with a message.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid during his Facebook livestream.

“As you know, the eleventh year of the March 1, 2008 events is coming,” he said, in particular. “And as a result of discussions, we decided to mark that day with powerful citizens’ march; that march will be devoted to the triumph of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia.

“On that day we will pay our tribute to the ten victims of March 1, 2008 and in general, to all victims of political violence.”

Pashinyan added that on that day he will also address the people with a message.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
