Armenia, Georgia defense ministers sign 2019 cooperation program

YEREVAN. – Armenian and Georgian Defense Ministers Davit Tonoyan and Levan Izoria have signed, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, the 2019 cooperation program between their ministries.

At a press briefing after their talk, Davit Tonoyan noted that they had discussed bilateral relations as well as defense cooperation within international organizations. The Armenian minister stressed that the two parties mutually respect and believe in the idea of a peaceful and safe Caucasus.

Izoria, for his part, highlighted that he underscores his visit to Armenia with which Georgia has close relations. As per the Georgian defense minister, he and his Armenian colleague had a productive discussion on making relations between the two defense ministries grow deeper.

“I would like to note about a new direction of cooperation, such as strengthening discipline,” the Georgian defense minister added. “Within this framework, the Georgian side stands ready to convey its advanced track-record to the Armenian colleagues.”

Also, Levan Izoria welcomed the Armenian servicemen’s participation in the military exercises being conducted in Georgia along the lines of NATO programs.