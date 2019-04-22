News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Bright Armenia Party MP on Russian TV channels in Armenia
Bright Armenia Party MP on Russian TV channels in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Russian TV channels are broadcast in Armenia with the money of Armenia’s taxpayers. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan declared as he addressed Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia Tigran Hakobyan when he was presenting the report on the activities of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia in 2018. In particular, as Babajanyan mentioned, “Russian TV channels regularly propagandize hatred towards Armenia, its authorities and the events that took place in the country”.

“In essence, Armenia has no resources or opportunities to show resistance. Of course, part of the propaganda concerns Armenia, but the other part concerns Russia’s relations with other countries,” the parliamentarian clarified.

Hakobyan accepted the MP’s concern, but added that the given “political” issue can only be solved by law and that Armenia only has a year to solve the problem.

“There are not even any channels in the Russian multiplex that are broadcast from friendly countries like Belarus, but Russia is a multiethnic country. I believe Armenia also has the right. This doesn’t restrict freedom of speech,” Hakobyan said, adding that the solution to the issue will contribute to Armenia’s information and language security.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two teenagers arrested in Northern Ireland over journalist's killing
The teens, aged 18 and 19, were detained under the Terrorism Act...
 Armenia is ranked 61st in World Press Freedom Index
Armenia must refrain from any excesses in its attempts to combat “fake news”…
 Yerevan Press Club President on revelation of real owners of media outlets
The public has the right to know who provides the information that is...
 UN: Closed-door trials over Khashoggi's killing do not meet international standards
Saudi Arabia’s closed-door trials of 11 people accused of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi...
 Trump: Mainstream media are enemy of people
The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the world…
 23 candidates for chairperson of Council of Public TV and Radio Company
Twenty-three candidates have submitted applications for the vacant position of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos