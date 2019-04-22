Bright Armenia Party MP on Russian TV channels in Armenia

Russian TV channels are broadcast in Armenia with the money of Armenia’s taxpayers. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan declared as he addressed Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia Tigran Hakobyan when he was presenting the report on the activities of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia in 2018. In particular, as Babajanyan mentioned, “Russian TV channels regularly propagandize hatred towards Armenia, its authorities and the events that took place in the country”.

“In essence, Armenia has no resources or opportunities to show resistance. Of course, part of the propaganda concerns Armenia, but the other part concerns Russia’s relations with other countries,” the parliamentarian clarified.

Hakobyan accepted the MP’s concern, but added that the given “political” issue can only be solved by law and that Armenia only has a year to solve the problem.

“There are not even any channels in the Russian multiplex that are broadcast from friendly countries like Belarus, but Russia is a multiethnic country. I believe Armenia also has the right. This doesn’t restrict freedom of speech,” Hakobyan said, adding that the solution to the issue will contribute to Armenia’s information and language security.