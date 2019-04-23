News
ISIS claims responsibility for blasts in Sri Lanka
ISIS claims responsibility for blasts in Sri Lanka
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The ISSI has claimed the responsibility for attacks in Sri Lanka, The Guardian reported

ISIS has just claimed Sunday’s suicide attacks in Sri Lanka, claiming they were the work of “fighters of the Islamic State” via their Amaq news agency. The group did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

The death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka has reached 321, said media minister Ruwan Wijewardene

The number of suspects detained in the case of the explosions in Sri Lanka reached 40.
