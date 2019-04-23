Torch-lit march kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan (live)

YEREVAN. -- The traditional torch-lit march commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide is kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan. The torch-lit march is organized by the ARF-D Armenia Youth Association and the ARF-D Nigol Aghpalian Student Association and was first held in 1999.

Before the march, according to tradition, the participants burn the Turkish national flag at Liberty Square, walk through Baghramian Avenue and Kievyan Street and reach the peak of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial. Near the eternal flame, they place the national flags of all countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

“We demand fair and full compensation” — this is the slogan for this year’s torch-lit march, which will end with a unified prayer at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.