News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Torch-lit march kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan (live)
Torch-lit march kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan (live)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. -- The traditional torch-lit march commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide is kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan. The torch-lit march is organized by the ARF-D Armenia Youth Association and the ARF-D Nigol Aghpalian Student Association and was first held in 1999.

Before the march, according to tradition, the participants burn the Turkish national flag at Liberty Square, walk through Baghramian Avenue and Kievyan Street and reach the peak of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial. Near the eternal flame, they place the national flags of all countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

“We demand fair and full compensation” — this is the slogan for this year’s torch-lit march, which will end with a unified prayer at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian ambassador: It's our duty to remember tragic events of 1915
Kopirkin noted that the activities of André Mandelstam were...
 Iraqi Kurdistan delegation arrives in Yerevan to commemorate Armenian Genocide
The sides highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Kurds friendship organization…
 Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary to be marked in Ukraine
An Armenian cross-stone was consecrated Tuesday in Lutsk…
 ARF: Armenia authorities underestimate importance of Armenian Genocide consequences’ elimination
One hundred years later one cannot speak solely about genocide recognition and prevention…
 Turkish group in US to stage action in attempt to silence Armenian Genocide protest
They secured the approval of the U.S. National Park Service to engage in their disruptive activities…
 Divine Liturgy commemorating Armenian Genocide victims held at Maronite cathedral of Paris
Our Lady of Lebanon of Paris Cathedral is the mother church of Maronite eparchy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos