Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 359

The death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka has reached 359, Ada Derana reported referring to Police representative.
As reported earlier, over 100 people have been detained amid the blasts in Sri Lanka.
The series of blasts in Sri Lanka occurred on Easter Sunday. The ISIS has already claimed the responsibility for the attack, however, without providing any evidences.
The first six blasts took place at three churches in capital city Colombo as well as in Negombo and Batticaloa towns and at three hotels, while the next two explosions occurred in Dehiwala and Dematagoda—two suburbs of Colombo.
Also, an improvised explosive device was discovered in close proximity to the Bandaranaike International Airport.
The main target of these attacks was the local Christians.