Syria's ancient city of Palmyra to be opened for tourists again

Syrian authorities have restored the city infrastructure of Palmyra, said the country's Tourism Minister Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini.
According to him, many special enterprises will be opened here that will serve the flow of tourists, TASS reported.
He noted that, the authorities restored power supply, water supply, sewerage in Palmyra, and the city near the ancient monument returned to normal life.
According to him, now they are compiling a list of ancient places of Palmyra for interaction with international organizations. However, the main contribution to the restoration is made by the Syrian government, and the participation of authoritative international organizations in the fate of the World Cultural Heritage sites in Syria is often limited to the compilation of various lists.
Earlier, the Minister of Tourism called on the world community and international organizations to actively cooperate in rebuilding the country, because the ancient neighborhoods, buildings and artifacts are a legacy not only of Syria, but of the whole world. He also thanked Russia and the UN organizations for their contributions.