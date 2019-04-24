Armenia Defense Minister meets with JSC Rosoboronexport Director General

On the evening of April 23, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow, met with Director General of JSC Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.
As reported the Ministry of Defense to Armenian News-NEWS.am the course of the Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation and the future actions were discussed during the meeting.
The parties reached several new agreements on expanding the scopes of cooperation and ensuring continuity of the cooperation.