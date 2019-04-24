News
Armenia Defense Minister meets with JSC Rosoboronexport Director General
Armenia Defense Minister meets with JSC Rosoboronexport Director General
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

On the evening of April 23, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow, met with Director General of JSC Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.

As reported the Ministry of Defense to Armenian News-NEWS.am the course of the Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation and the future actions were discussed during the meeting.

The parties reached several new agreements on expanding the scopes of cooperation and ensuring continuity of the cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
