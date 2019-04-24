Garo Paylan curses genocide perpetrators, respects those who didn't perpetrate

I curse the perpetrators of the genocide. This is what Garo Paylan, Istanbul-Armenian MP from Turkey’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), posted on Twitter and Facebook.
Paylan also shared a photo of Governor of Kutahya Faik Ali Bey (Faik Ali Ozansoy), who went against the orders of the Ottoman government and prevented the deportations of the Armenians of Kutahya in 1915. Paylan wrote the following:
“I respect the memory of all remorseful state figures led by Governor of Kutahya Faik Ali Ozanso who put their lives at risk and didn’t implement the decision on the Genocide.”