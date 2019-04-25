News
Armenians hold protest action near Turkish embassy in Athens
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Greece’s Armenian community held a protest action outside the Turkish embassy demanding recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Greek City Times reported.

The march started from Syntagma Square and concluded at the Turkish embassy, where participants of the action submitted a petition with an appeal to recognize Armenian Genocide  and to return “illegally occupied historic Armenian territory to the Armenian people, their rightful owner.”

Representatives of the youth parties of SYRIZA, New Democracy, Independent Greeks and the Movement for Change (KINAL) representative Pavlos Christidis supported participants of the action.

On Wednesday a memorial prayer was held at the Orthodox Sanctuary of the Armenian Church of Virgin Mary in Thessaloniki, in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. Vice-Governor of Thessaloniki Region, Voula Patoulidou stressed during the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide the symbolic significance of historical events.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
