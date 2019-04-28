Assange's father links arrest of his son with loan issued by IMF to Ecuador

The father of Julian Assange arrested in London, John Shipton, on Sunday in an interview with 9News TV channel said that the reason for his son’s expulsion from the Ecuadorian embassy in London was a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to this Latin American state.

“Ecuador doesn’t have its own currency. It uses the United States dollar… You can’t get an IMF loan unless the United States approves it - upon agreement to remove Julian from the Embassy,” he said. “It’s Wikileaks. That’s who he works for and with, not Russians and not USA,” he told Brown - before launching into a tirade against Hillary Clinton. It’s just ridiculous, it fits their neme, you know – ‘We lost the election because of the Russians, not because we’re clutzes, not because we called half the population of the United States deplorable, not because I was the worst candidate in 40 years to stand for election. Not because I destroyed Libya and giggled like a madwoman seeing a bayonet that’s stuffed up Gadaffi’s a---hole.’ I mean really,” he said.

On March 11, Telesur reported that the IMF Board of Governors approved an agreement under which the fund will provide Ecuador a loan of more than $ 4.2 billion for immediate payment of $ 652 million.

In 2006, Assange founded the WikiLeaks portal, which publishes secret information about the activities of several governments, including the US. Because of the allegations of harassment against him in Sweden in 2012, he sought asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he was continuously for almost seven years.

This month, Ecuador refused to grant him further asylum, and Assange was arrested by the police for failing to appear in a London court on a warrant from 2012, and then also at the request of the US for extradition from 2018. The defense of Assange fears that, if issued by the United States, he could face up to 35 years in prison or execution, but the US Department of Justice claims that he faces only five years for hacking activities. UK authorities said they would not extradite Assange to a country where he could face the death penalty.