Tuesday
April 30
Armenia Revenue Committee: April tax collections are record-breaking
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We have a pretty good trend of tax collection. State Revenue Committee (SRC) Chairman Davit Ananyan on Tuesday told this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

“(…) we gradually, little by little are taking our steps aimed at reducing the ‘shadow’ in connection with tax administration,” he added, in particular.

Ananyan reflected also on budget collections, and noted that the respective program indicator was overfulfilled by 11.4 billion drams in the first quarter of this year.

“We consider the April collections to be more than positive, even record-breaking, let me say,” the SRC chief stressed. “But we will not compare [it] with anything [yet]. We will compare [it] when the [current] quarter ends because the program indicators are on a quarterly basis.

“As of yesterday, April has been overfulfilled by a very high percentage, as compared with April of the previous year.”
