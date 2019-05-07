New taxi service for women in Chechnya

Women of Chechnya can now order a taxi with a female taxi driver, director of the taxi service Madina Tsakayeva told RIA Novosti.
“We started with five cars, but due to high demand, we now have 20 cars. The operators don’t accept orders from men,” Tsakayeva said.
The taxi service is called “Mekkhari”, which translates into “girls”. According to the author of the initiative, the need for the creation of special taxi service for women is due to religious norms and the mindset that don’t let women sit in strange men’s cars.