US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation

Sexuality continues to change and develop well into adulthood, finds study

New taxi service for women in Chechnya

Armenia President receives delegates of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union

Several Armenian military police officers receive departmental medals

Armenia Defense Minister: We're in a transitional period

Real Madrid not planning on paying 280 million euros for Kylian Mbappe

Oral and genital herpes are swapping DNA and could create harder-to-treat viruses, study finds

State Department: We work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

Garo Paylan: Another nail hit on 'coffin' of democracy in Turkey

Armenia Defense Minister, India Ambassador agree on military-technical cooperation

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.05.2019

Armenian intelligence reveals a case of espionage by Azerbaijan

Norwegian Embassy in Azerbaijan ceases its operation from May 16

Russian State Duma speaker to meet with Armenian Parliament speaker

Woman suffered a massive stroke during an emergency c-section and is in a wheelchair for life

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on changes in government structure

Program launched by EU, Council of Europe to focus on Armenia judicial reforms

State Department official, Armenia PM discuss security issues

Iran’s general: US 'unable, unwilling' to wage war on Iran

Attachment to remain imposed on property of third Armenian president's brother

"Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance" forum is over, organizing committee elected

George Kent says he has nothing to say on American arms supplies to Armenia

Armenia examining Azerbaijan's purchase of Polonez system from Belarus

Kim Kardashian shows off in Cher cult look

State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting

Erdogan's party to nominate Binali Yıldırım as candidate for Istanbul mayor

Bright Armenia faction secretary on Artsakh's return to negotiating table

Turkish opposition not going to boycott re-election of Istanbul mayor

Armenia’s Prosecutor General responds to Artsakh presidents

Armenia PM receives outgoing Korean ambassador

Doctors release shocking photos of a man's foot after he was born with two enlarged toes that left him struggling to walk and needing customised shoes

Armenia PM visits Public Radio of Armenia on occasion of Radio Day

Ameriabank, Citibank and Asian Development Bank expand cooperation

Karabakh MOD: Exchange of fire increased on border with Azerbaijan

Armenian education, science minister on teaching chess and teacher training

Karabakh Defense Army commander addresses operative-tactical situation on border

Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund

16 Armenian MPs registered to make statements at National Assembly

Juncker urges EU member states to be even more ‘ambitious’

Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale

Armenian ambassador to Qatar presents Letters of Credence to Emir

Yerevan to host premiere of Il viaggio a Reims by Gioachino Rossini

Missing man, 79, found dead in Armenia canal

Pompeo and Merkel meeting canceled over 'pressing issues’

Analyst: Armenia, Artsakh need to start process of deep integration

Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh and Armenian ultimate goal is reunification

Diego Godín confirms he will be leaving Atlético Madrid

Karabakh Lieutenant-General visits border

Israel national detained at Yerevan international airport

At least 150 Taliban and 68 drug laboratories destroyed in western Afghanistan

18+: Sharon Stone, 61, shows off on Vogue cover

Bright Armenia faction on Artsakh presidents' letter to Armenian Prosecutor General

My Step Alliance to vote for proposed structure of Armenia government

Armenian politician: There will not be peace through negotiations

Prosperous Armenia Party to vote against proposed structure of government

Armenia PM on relations with Putin and money spent for velvet revolution

Former ARF-D Bureau representative on Artsakh and war

Kim Kardashian is in ultra-tight look

Bright Armenia Party, as before, is against proposed structure of government

Sri Lanka authorities discover training camp of terrorist group

Pompeo: Trump-Putin talk provides basis for moving forward

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss new projects on defense

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We can carry out truly major economic breakthrough

Ministry of High-Tech Industry to be established in Armenia

Present and former Artsakh presidents ask to release Robert Kocharyan

Meghan Markle secretly taken to London hospital

Armenia PM: I intend to leave for vacation for two days, in first days of June

Valencia vs Arsenal clash to be officiated by Dutch referees

New details on Armenia’s Armavir road tragedy: Casualties were young couple

The 'headache' that left her paralysed: The woman who had to learn how to stand again after suffering a stroke at just 22

China to take measures to stimulate economy amid trade war with US

ARF: It is time to conclude Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: PM is right, no need to protect business

US Congressmen urge Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia FM attends Visegrád Group-EaP ministerial meeting

Karabakh parliament speaker welcomes participants of Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum

Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum kicks off in Stepanakert

Neymar congratulates Dania Lves on his birthday

Emir of Qatar allocates $480 million to Palestinians from Gaza Strip

Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

13 dead bodies found in Mexican secret graves

Global oil prices are on the rise

EU slams Turkey Election Council decision on canceling Istanbul mayoral election results

Bella Ramsey banned from watching Game of Thrones by parents

Armenia parliament continues regular sessions

Pashinyan: I will present 100 facts about New Armenia

Meghan Markle may give her son American name

Newspaper: Armenia PM irritates Americans

Armenia Police chief, US official discuss possible avenues for American assistance

Surgery of 12-year-old boy with penetrating brain injury a success

Pompeo says U.S. sees activity indicating possible 'escalation' from Iran

Kessab’s Eskyuran village bombarded, two Armenians injured

Erdogan justifying purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems

12-year-old Armenian boy receives penetrating brain injury while playing football

Manchester United to offer 100 million euros for Paulo Dybala

Superhero movies are good for your mental health, psychologists claim

Mikheil Saakashvili: Putin discussed ban on my entry with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan Council of Elders faction boycotts session

Eden Hazard hints that he's going to leave Chelsea