Lavrov: Moscow appreciates Tehran’s commitment to nuclear deal
Lavrov: Moscow appreciates Tehran’s commitment to nuclear deal
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Moscow appreciates Tehran’s commitment to the nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Iran to the agreements reached and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, as was reaffirmed today in the relevant statement of Tehran,” RIA Novosti reported referring to FM.

As reported earlier, Iran informed the ambassadors of UK, France, Germany, China and Russia about its decision to stop fulfilling certain obligations under the deal on a nuclear program. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also says he gives 60 days to European countries for negotiations.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the agreement on a nuclear program with Iran and the restoration of all sanctions against the country. Washington declared its goal to bring the export of Iranian oil to zero.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
