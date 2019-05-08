PM: Operational communication with Azerbaijan works on 24-hour basis

Operational communication with Azerbaijan will be activated around the clock, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.

His remarks came to comment whether the connection was used last week, when there were two incidents with wounding soldiers.

The prime minister noted that although the connection is direct, they do not communicate with Aliyev, but with his representatives.

“There are some discrepancies. They also conveyed information about the wounded. Parties do not have the same comment on the situation. We try to understand what is happening and draw conclusions,” Pashinyan said.