Armenia PM has no scheduled meeting with Aliyev, but will talk

There is no scheduled meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, but it is assumed that if we see each other, we’ll exchange a few words. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during his May 8 big press conference when told that the President of Azerbaijan will be attending the event dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership in Brussels next week.

“We are currently communicating, and if we are communicating through mediated efforts, I’m sure we can exchange a few words when we see each other,” Pashinyan said.