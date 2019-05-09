News
Thursday
May 09
News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We congratulate Armenian people
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We congratulate Armenian people
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday posted a congratulatory message on his Facebook page—and  on behalf of himself and his family—on the May 9 triple celebration.

“We congratulate the Armenian people, especially the heroic people of Artsakh, on the glorious occasion of the Triple Celebration,” the PM wrote. “Dear people of Artsakh, we love you, we are proud of you, and we bow before you. We bow before our holy Martyrs.”

Also, Pashinyan attached a photo of his children, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Artsakh’s Shushi town in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
