Karabakh President welcomes Armenia PM at Stepanakert airport

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan, together with First Lady Anahit Sahakyan, on Thursday welcomed Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, at the capital city Stepanakert airport.
Pashinyan and Hakobyan have arrived in Artsakh within the framework of celebrations to mark Victory Day as well as the 27th anniversaries of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi town, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.