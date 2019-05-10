News
IRGC representative rejects possibility of talks with US
IRGC representative rejects possibility of talks with US
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US administration does not dare to start a war with Iran, despite the recent deployment of aircraft carriers and bombers in the Persian Gulf, said the political leader of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Yadollah Javani.

According to him, Americans believe they can intimidate the Iranian nation and force the country's leadership to sit at the negotiating table, combining military rhetoric with sanctions and economic pressure.

“No talks will be held with the Americans and the Americans will not dare take military action against us,” Yadollah Javani, the Guards’ deputy head for political affairs, was quoted as saying by Tasnim. “Our nation ... sees America as unreliable.”

The United States introduced new sanctions against Iran, which affected the metallurgical industry. Washington announced that it was sending aircraft carriers and bombers to the Middle East as a warning to Tehran. The US administration claims that Tehran allegedly prepared attacks on the US military in the region.

Note that the day before Trump did not rule out military confrontation with Iran. However, he called on the Iranian leaders to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the new agreement.

On May 8, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran would stop fulfilling some of its obligations under the nuclear agreement. Iran will no longer comply with the restrictions imposed on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water in accordance with the deal. The remaining parties to the agreement were given 60 days to fulfill their obligations under the SAPs, especially those related to the banking and oil sectors.
