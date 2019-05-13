NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.05.19

The first open court hearing of the trial of the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and some other former officials of Armenia has gotten underway.

The court on Monday had to address the pretrial measures of the defendants, and decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding Kocharyan in custody. The judgment will be delivered on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, spoke briefly on the sidelines of the EU's Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, Armenian Foreign Ministry press secretary Anna Nagdalyan reported.

“There was a brief meeting on the summit's sidelines. The ministers shook each other's hands. There will be no formal talks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations,” Nagdalyan told Interfax.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived on a working visit to Luxembourg where he had a meeting with the country’s head of government Xavier Bettel.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg stated that Luxembourg is ready to cooperate actively and help the Government of Armenia advance the reforms in various sectors. They discussed cooperation and exchanged views on EU-Armenia relations.

Armenian PM is expected to visit Brussels to participate in the events on the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership.

Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan will travel to China on a working visit, from Tuesday to Thursday. The PM is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Armenian PM will also attend and address the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

A huge car rally against the operation of the Amulsar gold mine was held on May 11 in Yerevan to reaffirm the decision to block the roads leading to the mine.

The car rally started in Yerevan and ended not far from Jermuk town where a large public meeting was held.

The residents of Jermuk have stopped the Amulsar mining project ever since June 22 of the year past by blocking the roads leading to the mine for the past 11 months.

According to the statement of activists, they did it “to protect the community against impending environmental threats and risks.”