Car rally, public meeting held against Armenia Amulsar gold mine operation (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

A huge car rally against the operation of the Amulsar gold mine in Armenia kicked off Saturday from capital city Yerevan.
The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that the participants in this car rally will assemble in Areni village, from where they will head to Jermuk town where a large public meeting is scheduled.
As per the statement which the organizers of this car rally and public meeting have disseminated, the residents of Jermuk have stopped the Amulsar mining project ever since June 22 of the year past.
According to the statement, to protect the community against impending environmental threats and risks, they have blocked the roads leading to Amulsar for the past 11 months.
As said by this statement, almost a year later, the people of Jermuk and all those who are against the operation of the metal mine in Amulsar are taking to the street to reaffirm the decision they made months ago.
On the word of the statement, the “voice” of Jermuk and the rights of the residents should be heard and taken into account when making decisions.
As per this statement, the car rally and the public meeting are peaceful.