Armenia PM meets with Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to Luxembourg, had a meeting with the country’s head of government Xavier Bettel.
Prime Minister Bettel greeted his Armenian counterpart and expressed gratitude for the visit. Xavier Bettel stated that he is impressed with the political events that took place in Armenia and expressed certainty that the great trust from the Armenian people will allow Prime Minister’s government to achieve success and implement the designated programs. He expressed confidence that the governments of the two countries will continue to cooperate for the enhancement of relations and strengthening of the relations between the peoples.
Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the reception and added that Armenia’s government attaches importance to the enhancement of bilateral ties in different directions. Pashinyan emphasized the need for intensification of partnership between the governments of Armenia and Luxembourg and the implementation of concrete actions.
Prime Minister Pashinyan informed that Yerevan will be hosting the World Congress on Information Technology in the fall and attached importance to the participation of the companies of Luxembourg in that major representative event.
Pashinyan and Bettel discussed the perspectives of cooperation in information technologies, reprocessing, agriculture, tourism and other sectors and attached importance to the organizing and holding of business forums for intensification of business ties.
The Prime Minister of Luxembourg stated that Luxembourg is ready to cooperate actively and help the Government of Armenia advance the reforms in various sectors. Bettel also suggested intensifying cooperation in the education sector, particularly the cooperation between universities.
During the meeting, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg also exchanged views on Armenia-EU relations and other topics of mutual interest. Nikol Pashinyan invited the Prime Minister of Luxembourg to Armenia and stated that the reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials will contribute to further enhancement and strengthening of the relations.
Afterwards, Pashinyan and Bettel toured Luxembourg and visited the municipality where the Prime Minister of Armenia had a short meeting with Mayor Lydie Polfer.