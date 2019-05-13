Armenia PM, wife to head for China

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan will travel to China on a working visit, from Tuesday to Thursday.
Within the framework of this trip, the PM is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Also, Pashinyan will have a working lunch with Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council of China, and discuss the avenues for further development of Armenian-Chinese relations.
In the Chinese capital city of Beijing, the Armenian PM will also attend and address the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
Furthermore, Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan will attend the gala concert of this event.