Expert: There will be no war between Iran and US

There are prerequisites that indicate that the talks process between the US and Russia will recover, the director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of Armenia Ruben Safrastyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, this may have positive consequences in maintaining stability throughout the world, as tensions between the parties and other players supporting them will decline.
At the same time, Safrastyan noted that the deployment of the 120,000th US military grouping in the Middle East region is clearly directed against Iran. He believes that the US and Iran, in fact, do not want war, but Washington wants to exert the maximum possible political and psychological pressure on the Iranian authorities in order to be able to freely promote their interests in the region.
“Iran is not going to give in and wants to preserve the independence of its foreign policy,” the orientalist noted.
The expert is convinced that the Iranian authorities will not yield to US pressure, which, in turn, will lead to increased pressure on Tehran.
Asked whether the border between Iran and Armenia can be closed in such a situation, the expert said that this is possible only if the US goes to the aggravation and starts fighting against Iran.