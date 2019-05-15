NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.05.2019

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continued his visit to China. Pashinyan participated on the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing.

In his address at the event, PM Pashinyan noted, in particular, that today, as before, Armenia sees the path of its progress in cooperation with all regional and global players.

Pashinyan also met with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang.

The sides discussed issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation various areas and also touched upon the cooperation in the construction of the North-South highway and other infrastructural projects in Armenia. Li Keqiang noted that the Chinese government is ready to engage in these programs.

An Armenian soldier was killed in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Sergeant Ararat Khechumyan died from injuries that he received after curving the Ural-4310 car off the road during the military exercises at N military unit of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said they are waiting for some clarifications for the next phase of meetings between the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Asked whether the next meeting is expected to be held in Washington, but the minister said it would be wrong to say anything now, and going ahead of the hosting side is not a nice thing to do.

Mnatsakanyan informed that he had interacted and conversed with Azerbaijan FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Brussels.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said Washington is not going to interfere with the legitimate trade between Armenia and Iran.

The United States understands that the southern border is very important for Armenia, for its trade and security relationship, she said

“We are asking not that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran. We have no interest in interfering with legitimate trade between this nation and very important neighbor,” the diplomat added.

Officers of the National Security Service of Armenia found out that the alarm about a terrorist act in building #3 of the Armenian government was a false alarm.

The alarm was sounded on Tuesday by a person being kept under custody at Nubarashen penitentiary and charged with robbery, embezzlement and falsification of documents.

Penitentiory employyes searched his cell and found a wifi device, a charger and 5 mobile phones, as well as the mobile phone card through which the false alarm had been sounded.