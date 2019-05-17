Istanbul Armenian intellectual who fled Turkey prison is granted Armenia citizenship

Istanbul Armenian intellectual and linguist Sevan Nişanyan on Thursday received a Republic of Armenia passport, at the Armenian embassy in Athens.
“I received my Armenian passport and citizenship papers today from Mr Fadey Charchoghliyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia in Athens,” Nişanyan wrote in a Facebook post. “I take pride in being a member of a peaceful and civilized nation that has withstood the tribulations of history by its labor alone.
“I thank Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and all others who helped me achieve this great honor.”
Nişanyan, who was in a Turkish prison since 2014, had gone on a prison furlough, but he had not returned to prison. Later it became known that the Greek authorities had granted him temporary residence permit.
Sevan Nişanyan was sentenced to 11 years in prison by Turkish courts, and for carrying out illegal construction.
Nişanyan has always spoken openly about Armenian Genocide and has stood out by his fearless position.