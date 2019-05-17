NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 17.05.2019

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he is going to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where he plans to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“I will be in Nur-Sultan at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held on May 29, and will visit St. Petersburg forum in June. There will be interaction [with Putin] of course,” Pashinyan said during his meeting with Russian reporters.

The issue of appointing the CSTO Secretary General will be decided at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on May 22, said the acting CSTO secretary general Valery Semerikov.

“I believe on 22 May we will make a final decision on the candidate. One candidate has already been nominated and many presidents supported it. We will discuss this matter in great detail,” Valery Semerikov said.

When asked to comment on the statement, head of Armenian parliament's standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan said the position of the Armenian side is well-known, and nothing has changed.

Istanbul Armenian intellectual and linguist Sevan Nisanyan on Thursday received a Republic of Armenia passport, at the Armenian embassy in Athens.

He thanked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and all others who helped him “achieve this great honor”.

Nisanyan, who was in a Turkish prison since 2014, had gone on a prison furlough, but he never returned. Later it became known that the Greek authorities had granted him temporary residence permit.

The attorneys of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan showed journalists never-before-seen scenes of the events of March 1, 2008. The video shows how demonstrators throw objects at armed police officers.

Order “0038” and the actions that took place on March 1, 2008 are not interconnected at all, and there are no horrible acts described in that order, attorney Aram Orbelyan said. He claimed there was no involvement of troops in the process, and troops had no contact with citizens of March 1.

On Saturday, May 18, the court will make a decision whether to change the decision to remand Kocharyan in custody. The second president is charged with overthrowing constitutional order and receiving a bribe.

Armenian representative at Eurovision 2019 Srbuk opened in Thursday the song contest's second leg of semi-finals, but failed to make it to the finals.

Ten lucky winners got a ticket: North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Albania, Sweden, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Malta.

Arsenal are dissatisfied with the fact that the UEFA Europa League final will be played in Baku.

The Gunners will face Chelsea in the Europa League final which is slated for May 29. The club issued a statement complaining about the number of transport limitations.

The issue of Arsenal and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s participation in the Europa League final is still uncertain as well. Mkhitaryan is on the Azerbaijani border guards’ “blacklist” because of visiting Karabakh numerous times.