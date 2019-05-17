Armenian PM plans to meet with Russia’s Putin in June

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he is going to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where he plans to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.
“I will be in Nur-Sultan at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held on May 29, and will visit St. Petersburg forum in June. There will be interaction [with Putin] of course,” Pashinyan said during his meeting with Russian reporters.
PM noted that relations with Russia “are developing in normal fashion”. “I am happy with our relationship,” he said.