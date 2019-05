Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has been sworn in as the country's new president at a ceremony in the capital Kyiv.

Thus, Zelensky became the sixth head of state in the history of independent Ukraine. Before taking office, Zelensky took the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people, 112 Ukraine reported.

Zelensky has announced that he dissolves the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation.

"I dissolve the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation," Zelensky said.