Armenian president meets Kazakh parliament speaker

The the Senate of Kazakh Parliament speaker, Dariga Nazarbayeva, held a meeting with the Armenian President, Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform reported referring to the press service of the upper house of Parliament.
The Armenian president highly appreciated the successes of Kazakhstan achieved under the leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, highlighting the wisdom of Elbasy for his important decisions and his desire to lead his people forward.
Nazarbayeva thanked Sarkissian for active participation in the Astana Economic Forum and constant support of the Eurasian Media Forum.
The Armenian President told the speaker about the internal political situation in the country, noting that the people of Armenia have enough wisdom to overcome the existing problems and reach a new path of development without turmoil. The speaker expressed hope that Armenia will overcome the transit period and informed Sarkissian about important political events in the country, noting that the people of Kazakhstan are optimistic about the future.
The Speaker expressed interest in further promoting cooperation with the Armenian Parliament.
The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation. Armenian President noted that Yerevan is ready to share experience in the development of artificial intelligence, IT-technologies, ensuring food safety. Speaker invited the Armenian foreign diaspora to invest in Kazakhstan, using the advantages of trade with the third neighboring countries - China, Russia and others.