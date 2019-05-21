Justice Minister: Vetting of judges to be carried out impartially

Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters on Tuesday he is not familiar with the content of the complaint against the court’s decision to suspend the case against the second President Robert Kocharyan and others and refer the case to the Constitutional Court.

Zeynalyan is not going to express an opinion also on the Prime Minister’s call to block the courts.

“Here it is necessary to separate legal and political processes. It was a political process, and I will not rush to the assessment. The time will come, and I will give an assessment,” he said.

Asked to comment on the vetting against Pashinyan’s claim against judges, the Minister stated that there are a large number of problems in the judicial system that need to be resolved as soon as possible.

“Vetting is not used for the first time. At the moment, it is used in Albania at the call of European structures. This right received a positive opinion from the Venice Commission. There are three criteria for vetting. It will be carried out impartially, without concentrating on someone,” Zeynalyan noted.

Asked to comment whether it was not possible to ensure the transparent activities of judges with the help of existing tools, the Minister said that "there was a need, and orders and disciplinary proceedings would be combined with the vetting".

The minister dispelled the fear that the vetting could become an instrument for dismissing unsuitable judges: “This is not directed against the judges appointed by the previous authorities, and we will do everything to dispel doubts in the law.”

Earlier, the current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as a measure to ensure the fair work of the judges.