Wednesday
May 22
Karabakh official: Azerbaijan's goal is to eliminate Armenian statehood
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan isn’t concealing the fact that elimination of Armenian statehood has been and still is its ultimate goal. This is what Deputy Chief of Staf of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Head of the Central Information Department Davit Babayan, commenting on subsequent undeclared large-scale military exercises being held by Azerbaijan, at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Besides the fact that the military exercises were not declared, which is itself a violation of the commitments assumed before the OSCE, the topic has sparked attention. During the military exercises, it was told that the next step is the seizure of Shushi. Of course, this attest to the fact that Azerbaijan is extremely cut off from the reality, but we need to be extremely alert,” Davit Babayan noted.

Babayan noted that Nagorno-Karabakh has highly appreciated the actions of the Prime Minister of Armenia that led to decrease in the number of ceasefire violations in terms of figures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
