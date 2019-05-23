News
Thursday
May 23
News
9 killed in Mexico shootout
9 killed in Mexico shootout
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Nine killed, four injured as a result of the clash of two opposing criminal gangs in Mexico, AP reported

According to the source, prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said the confrontation occurred near the city of Uruapan. They did not identify the gangs involved, but the Jalisco cartel and a small gang known as the Viagras have been active in the state. Assault rifles were found at the scene.

The investigation has been launched.

In recent years, a wave of violence has overtaken Mexico, largely due to cartels' confrontation over control of cocaine transit to the United States. In 2018, Mexico recorded a record number of murders - the Ministry of Security reported more than 33.34 thousand. This figure broke the record of 2017 (31.2 thousand murders).
