Armenia citizens demand resignation of Supreme Judicial Council President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Nearly a dozen citizens have gathered in front of the government building with the demand for the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council and the resignation of its president Gagik Harutyunyan. After holding a demonstration for 15 minutes, the citizens headed towards the Supreme Judicial Council so that they could block the entrances to and exits from the Council.

On Monday, citizens blocked the courts of Armenia after the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Several NGOs and political parties, including the Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, condemned the demonstration, considering it pressure on the judicial power and interference, while the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European People’s Party expressed their concern about the call.
