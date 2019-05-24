Bright Armenia Party: MFA must react to situation regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (RA MFA) must react to the situation created around Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Opposition Bright Armenia Party Chairman Edmon Marukyan, who also heads the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, wrote about this in a Facebook post.

“It’s hard to imagine that any footballer’s participation in any game being held in the territory of Europe may become impossible due to [his] national belonging,” Marukyan wrote, in particular. “For security reasons, Arsenal and Armenia national squad midfielder Henry Mkhitaryan has to miss a game the participation in which is a dream of numerous professional footballers around the world.

“[Also,] Azerbaijan has refused to issue visas to Arsenal fans with Armenian surnames.

“We all have found ourselves in a situation that is disgraceful to UEFA.

“The Bright Armenia Party will consistently raise this very sensitive matter on all international platforms. At the same time, we call on the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Football Federation of Armenia, and the Delegation of the EU to Armenia to take all possible measures to protect the rights of our compatriot and professional footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan.”

Arsenal will lock horns with Chelsea in their UEFA Europa League final which is slated for May 29, in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

But due to security concerns, Armenia national football squad captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has decided not to join the Gunners in this match.

UEFA and Azerbaijani authorities had given Arsenal and Mkhitaryan security guarantees, but the London club on Tuesday announced that after discussions with the Armenian midfielder and his family, they have decided not to take the footballer with them to Baku.

In the past, Mkhitaryan has missed two away European cup matches with Azerbaijani clubs.