Trump: U.S. in no hurry to lift North Korean sanctions

U.S. will adhere to the current regime of sanctions against the North Korea and does not intend to excessively force the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday following a meeting held in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
According to him, North Korea has great economic potential and Kim Jong-un understands that he will not achieve economic growth with nuclear arms, but U.S. are not in a hurry with denuclearization, so sanctions remain, TASS reported.
He also notes that the remains of American soldiers were handed over to U.S.