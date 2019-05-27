News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Trump: U.S. in no hurry to lift North Korean sanctions
Trump: U.S. in no hurry to lift North Korean sanctions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. will adhere to the current regime of sanctions against the North Korea and does not intend to excessively force the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday following a meeting held in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to him, North Korea has great economic potential and Kim Jong-un understands that he will not achieve economic growth with nuclear arms, but U.S. are not in a hurry with denuclearization, so sanctions remain, TASS reported.

He also notes that the remains of American soldiers were handed over to U.S.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
North Korean MFA condemns 'war-fanatic' Bolton
“Bolton deserves to be called a National Security Destruction Advisor…
 Seoul to implement plans on humanitarian aid to Pyongyang as soon as possible
The Ministry of Unification of the South announced that it would discuss plans…
Beijing calls for dialogue to solve issues on Korean Peninsula
All countries involved in the Korean issue should strive to develop a practical roadmap…
 North Korea warns of 'corresponding response' over US, South Korea drills
“Now that the south Korean authorities get undisguised in their military provocation…
 North Korea demands to replace Pompeo in denuclearization talks
“I am afraid that, if Pompeo engages in the talks again, the table will be lousy once again…
 South Korean President says he's ready to meet Kim Jong Un
Whenever North Korea is ready, we hope that the South and North could sit down together and hold concrete and practical discussions on ways to achieve progress...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos