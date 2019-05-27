Armenia Deputy Agriculture Minister states goals for next decade

What will Armenia’s agriculture be like ten years from now? This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Artak Kamalyan asked during the “My Step for Syunik Province” business investment programs’ forum.

He presented the seven steps and indicators that Armenia must achieve over the next ten years.

“I would like to state seven indicators, but the Prime Minister might dismiss me from office for that.

First, Armenia has to have at least AMD 5,000,000 revenue from agriculture. Second, the GDP in agriculture has to be not less than AMD 2 trillion.

Next, Armenia’s exports of agricultural products must not be less than AMD 1 billion. We believe agriculture can’t develop without rural development. Armenia needs to enhance agro tourism and build not less than 10 ecovillages in communities.

We predict that least one third of government support to agriculture must be used for the achievement of these goals.”