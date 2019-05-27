NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.05.2019

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Armenia on Sunday. He had meetings with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

During the meeting with Pashinyan, the interlocutors discussed issues on the deepening of relations in several sectors within the scope of bilateral agreements. The parties attached importance to cooperation for construction of the North-South Road Corridor.

Armenian and Chinese foreign ministers signed several documents, including an agreement for eliminating visas between the countries and agreement on extradition.

Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, the candidate for the post of CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas is arriving in Yerevan today, on May 27, Armenian MFA’s spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told the agency.

According to her, Zas will meet today with the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The visit will take place following decision made at the ministerial meeting in Bishkek as the council of ministers of CSTO has decided to appoint Zas as CSTO secretary general from January 1, 2020.

A roadman for implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is mainly ready, EU Ambassador Piotr Switalski said.

The representatives of Armenia’s ministries and state bodies have been busy developing the roadmap for implementation of the agreement, he added.

“We’re still moving according to schedule. We understand that preparation of the roadmap took a long time, but the government has decided to prepare the document rather inclusively,” the EU diplomat noted.

A person behind the murder of a 23-year-old Armenian football player and the attempt to murder two 26-year-old has been arrested, the investigators said.

As reported earlier, on April 15, 2019 two young people were hospitalized. The latter died in hospital. Another young man was brought to the medical center with a gunshot wound.

The deceased Mushegh Ghevondian was the goalkeeper of the Ararat-2 football team.

The footballers of London's Arsenal will not hold a rally in support of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the Europa League final, to be held on May 29 in Baku, Daily Mail reported.

The squad had spoken about wearing shirts with Mkhitaryan's name on the back for the warm-up.

"But UEFA insiders have confirmed any such moves are prohibited by strict rules,” the source said.

A concert dedicated to the 95th anniversary of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour took place in Yerevan on Sunday.

French stars as Patrick Fiori, Helene Segara, Slimane, Lea Castel, Kate Ryan and Raffi Arto came to Yerevan to celebrate the birthday of the great artist.