Investigative Committee detains suspect involved in Armenian football player’s murder
Investigative Committee detains suspect involved in Armenian football player’s murder
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

As a result of the investigative actions taken by representatives of the Investigative Committee, the circumstances of the murder of a 23-year-old man and the attempt to murder two 26-year-old men became clear, Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

According to the source, the person who committed the preliminary offense has been arrested.

As reported earlier, on April 15, 2019 two young people were hospitalized. The latter died in hospital. Another young man was brought to the medical center with a gunshot wound.

The deceased Mushegh Ghevondian was the goalkeeper of the Ararat-2 football team.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
