CSTO Secretary-General candidate Zas arriving in Yerevan today

Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, the candidate for the post of CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas is arriving in Yerevan today, on May 27, Armenian MFA’s spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to her, Zas will meet today with the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
The visit will take place following decision made at the ministerial meeting in Bishkek as the council of ministers of CSTO has decided to appoint Zas as CSTO secretary general from January 1, 2020.