Iran expects US to compensate losses amid US withdrawal from Iranian deal

Iran expects the US to compensate losses that Iran had suffered due to US unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"What we expect them [to do] is to respect the JCPOA, to compensate Iran's losses […] and to respect Iran's rights in the deal", Mehr reported quoting Iranian Deputy FM.

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran on May 8 announced the termination of the implementation of a number of SAPs on the Iranian nuclear program - in terms of enriched uranium and heavy water. Tehran said it does not consider itself bound by restrictions.

Iran explained the measures taken by violations of the US nuclear deal and the imposition of sanctions against Tehran by Washington, as well as the inability of the remaining members in the Iranian deal (Germany, France, UK, China and Russia) to adequately solve the problems. In this regard, Iran gave these countries 60 days to safeguard the interests of Iran, while promising to return to the execution of suspended obligations if they manage to solve the problems arising from the actions of the United States.